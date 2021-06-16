Baker fined for refusing to make transgender transition cake

DENVER -- A Colorado baker who won a partial victory at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 for refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple violated the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a birthday cake for a transgender woman, a state judge has ruled.

In Tuesday's ruling, Denver District Judge A. Bruce Jones said Autumn Scardina was denied a cake that was blue on the outside and pink on the inside to celebrate her gender transition on her birthday because of her transgender status in violation of the law. While Jack Phillips said he could not make the cake because of its message, Jones said the case was about a refusal to sell a product, not compelled speech.

The group representing Phillips, Alliance Defending Freedom, said Wednesday that it would appeal the ruling, which ordered him to pay a $500 fine.

'Radical activists and government officials are targeting artists like Jack because they won't promote messages on marriage and sexuality that violate their core convictions,' the group's general counsel, Kristen Waggoner, said in a statement.

One of Scardina's attorneys, John McHugh, said the case is about how LGBT people are treated, not just what happened to her.