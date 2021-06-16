 

5 Apple Daily execs arrested under Hong Kong security law

 
By ZEN SOO
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/16/2021 7:23 PM

HONG KONG (AP) -

Hong Kong police on Thursday morning arrested the chief editor and four other senior executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper under the national security law on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security, according to media reports.

 

Local media, including the South China Morning Post and Apple Daily, reported national security police arrested Apple Daily's chief editor Ryan Law.

Others arrested included Cheung Kim-hung, the CEO of Next Digital, which operates Apple Daily, as well as its chief operating officer and two other editors.

The government said in a statement Thursday that Hong Kong's National Security Department had arrested five directors of a company for 'suspected contravention' of the national security law.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 