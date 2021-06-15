Canada, Panama, El Salvador advance in World Cup qualifying

Canada's Alphonso Davies (19) goes past Haiti's Steeven Saba (10) during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Bridgeview, Ill. Associated Press

Haiti's Kevin Lafrance (13) defends against Canada's Cyle Larin (17) during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Bridgeview, Ill. Associated Press

Canada's Jonathan David (20) tries to score against Haiti's Josue Duverger (12) and Bryan Alceus (21) during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Bridgeview, Ill. Associated Press

Haiti's Leverton Pierre (8) defends against Canada's Jonathan Osorio (21) during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Bridgeview, Ill. Associated Press

Canada's Cyle Larin (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Haiti during the second half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Bridgeview, Ill. Associated Press

Canada's Milan Borjan , top left, and Doniel Henry (15) defend against Haiti's Frantzdy Pierrot (20) during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Bridgeview, Ill. Associated Press

Canada's Cyle Larin (17) scores past Haiti's Josue Duverger, bottom left, during the second half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Bridgeview, Ill. Associated Press

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. -- Cyle Larin and Junior Hoilett scored second-half goals, and Canada advanced to the eight-nation regional finals of World Cup qualifying with a 3-0 victory over Haiti on Tuesday night.

An own goal by goalkeeper JosuÃ© Duverger when he mis-hit Kevin LaFrance's back pass put No. 70 Canada ahead in the 46th minute against 83rd-ranked Haiti. Larin added his 15th international goal in the 74th and Hoilett scored his 11th in the 89th to give Canada a 4-0 aggregate win in the home-and-home, second-round matchup.

The match was moved to the former home of Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire because of Canadian government coronavirus restrictions.

Panama played to a 0-0 draw at CuraÃ§ao in Willemstad to advance on 2-1 aggregate and No. 69 El Salvador beat 135th-ranked St. Kitts and Nevis 2-0 in San Salvador to advance on 3-0 aggregate. California-born Joshua PÃ©rez, who played for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup, scored his second goal of the series in the 24th minute and Gerson Mayen added a goal in the 87th.

The United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica had automatic berths to the final round. The U.S. will open the 14-match final round at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

Edgar BÃ¡rcenas of Panama had a penalty kick in the 57th minute saved by Columbus goalkeeper Eloy Room, leaving CuraÃ§ao needing only a single goal to advance because of the away-goals tiebreaker.

No. 76 CuraÃ§ao was being led by interim coach Patrick Kluivert while coach Guus Hiddink recovers from COVID-19. Panama is ranked 78th.

The top three nations in the regional finals, which run through March 30, advance to the 32-nation field for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The fourth-place team advances to a playoff for a berth against a team from another confederation.

____

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports