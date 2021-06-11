Pakistan police say bus carrying pilgrims has crashed in country's southwest, killing at least 19 and injuring 50
Posted6/11/2021 7:00 AM
QUETTA, Pakistan -- Pakistan police say bus carrying pilgrims has crashed in country's southwest, killing at least 19 and injuring 50.
