Chicago police officer charged in Jan. 6 attack at Capitol

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer has been charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol and entering a senator's office during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Karol Chwiesiuk, 29, was arrested Friday and faces five misdemeanor counts, including entering a restricted building, disrupting government business, an disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede congressional proceeding, the Chicago Tribune reported.

A criminal complaint says Chwiesiuk broke into a senator's office along with a mob. Prosecutors also say that two days before he traveled to Washington to attend a rally supporting then President Donald Trump Chwiesiuk sent a text message to a friend saying 'Busy planning how to (expletive) up commies."

Chwiesiuk appeared in federal court in Chicago on Friday. His attorney, Tim Grace, said Chwiesiuk has been a Chicago police officer since 2018, and previously served as a Cook County Sheriff's deputy. He was stripped of his police powers this week and is on desk duty, Grace said.