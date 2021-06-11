Police: Bank guard killed during Gary bank robbery

GARY, Ind. -- A security guard was killed Friday during a Gary bank robbery, police said.

Investigators believe the guard was approached outside the bank and may have been ambushed, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The incident occurred at the First Midwest Bank in Gary, the statement said.

Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady confirmed the robbery occurred early Friday afternoon.

Police were searching for two suspects who fled on foot and were considered armed and dangerous, Hamady said.

It wasn't immediately clear how the guard died.