Police: Bank guard killed during Gary bank robbery
Updated 6/11/2021 4:22 PM
GARY, Ind. -- A security guard was killed Friday during a Gary bank robbery, police said.
Investigators believe the guard was approached outside the bank and may have been ambushed, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
The incident occurred at the First Midwest Bank in Gary, the statement said.
Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady confirmed the robbery occurred early Friday afternoon.
Police were searching for two suspects who fled on foot and were considered armed and dangerous, Hamady said.
It wasn't immediately clear how the guard died.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.