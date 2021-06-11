Correction: Media-Online Harassment story
Updated 6/11/2021 2:46 PM
NEW YORK -- In a story June 9, 2021, about online harassment of journalists, The Associated Press erroneously reported the date of a finding by the Pew Research Center on the percentage of people who said they had been harassed online. The previous study was in 2014, not 2017.
