Georgia county expects to make millions from speed cameras

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- One of Georgia's largest counties says it expects to get $4.4 million in ticket revenue from its new speed-monitoring cameras.

Gwinnett County is projecting millions of revenue after similar cameras have generated an estimated $3 million for four cities in the county, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

 

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners this month unanimously approved a contract for Illinois-based RedSpeed USA to install the cameras at no cost in some school zones in the county just northwest of Atlanta.

Two other counties in the metro Atlanta area - Clayton and Henry - also use the company's cameras to nab motorists for speeding.

Statewide, about 40 counties and cities - including Duluth, Lilburn, Norcross and Snellville - contract with the company.

