Unmasked man denied Chicago bus entry opens fire: police

CHICAGO -- An unmasked Chicago man denied entry onto a city bus faces attempted murder and weapons charges after allegedly firing shots at the vehicle, police said.

Fred White, 37, was arrested Tuesday night after shooting at a Chicago Transit Authority bus on the far South Side, police said.

White Just tried to board a bus around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and was refused entry because he was not wearing a mask, as CTA policy requires, police said. He then took out a gun and fired several shots at the bus as it drove away, police said.

Two rounds struck the doors of the bus, police said. No one was struck.

White was arrested a few minutes later, police said.