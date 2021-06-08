Pirates' Hayes misses 1B on homer, Dodgers beat Bucs 5-3

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes, left, slides past the second base bag and is tagged out by Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- Ke'Bryan Hayes hastily missed first base and was called out after hitting a first-inning homer, sending Walker Buehler on his way to seven scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Tuesday night.

The Pirates star rookie stung an opposite-field line drive in the first inning against Buehler that narrowly cleared the right-field wall, just inside the foul pole. Running hard and with his eyes on the ball, Hayes missed touching first base with his left foot by two or three inches and kept on going.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts challenged, and umpires overturned the call after a short video review.

Buehler (5-0) retired his last 13 batters and had two hits to raise his career batting average to .124. He allowed two hits, struck out two and walked one while throwing 93 pitches.

Pirates rookie JT Brubaker (4-5) shut out the Dodgers through four innings but did not make it out of the fifth, when Los Angeles scored three times.

Kenley Jansen came on to get the last out for his 13th save.

ASTROS 7, RED SOX 1

BOSTON -- Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez homered to back Framber Valdez, and Houston ended Boston's five-game winning streak.

It was the Astros' fourth win in five games against Boston this season after taking three of four last week in Houston. The Astros have outscored the Red Sox 26-10 overall.

Valdez (2-0) allowed one run and five hits over 7 1/3 innings, striking out eight to pick up his second straight win over Boston. He held the Red Sox to one run in seven innings last week.

Boston starter MartÃ­n PÃ©rez (4-3) lasted just two innings, allowing six runs off six hits. It was his shortest outing in 12 starts and stopped his streak of four consecutive wins.

ORIOLES 10, METS 3

BALTIMORE -- Maikel Franco become the sixth player to hit a home run into the second deck at Camden Yards, and Baltimore rolled to another high-scoring victory.

Cedric Mullins hit two of Baltimore's seven doubles, and the Orioles have won five of six after a 14-game losing streak. Pat Valaika doubled in his first two plate appearances after returning from the bereavement list.

Bruce Zimmermann (4-3) allowed a two-run homer in the first inning to Pete Alonso, but the Mets managed only one more hit off him in five innings. David Peterson (1-5) yielded four runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Anthony Santander also homered for Baltimore, and Alonso added a second homer in the ninth.

RAYS 3, NATIONALS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tyler Glasnow (5-2) struck out 11 over seven strong innings and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Washington for its 20th win in 24 games.

Ryan Thompson took over for J.P. Feyereisen when the Nationals loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and struck out Ryan Zimmerman and Josh Bell. Diego Castillo worked the ninth to get his 10th save.

Washington starter Jon Lester was in trouble throughout his 3 2/3 innings but allowed just one run and four hits. The lefty had four walks and struck out two during a 91-pitch outing.

Mike Brosseau had an RBI double off Wander Suero (0-1), and Mike Zunino hit a run-scoring single against Sam Clay as the Rays went up 3-1 in the fifth.

BREWERS 5, REDS 1

CINCINNATI -- Avisail Garcia homered and singled home another run and streaking Milwaukee beat Cincinnati for its fifth straight win.

The NL Central-leading Brewers were coming off a four-game sweep of Arizona and have won 10 of their last 11. Adrian Houser (4-5) pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, and the Brewers bullpen shut down Cincinnati the rest of the way.

Reds starter Sonny Gray sailed through three innings, giving up two hits and striking out five, before injuring his leg warming up for the fourth. Sean Doolittle came on for the Reds, and Garcia hit his second pitch into the left-field seats for his 12th homer.

The Brewers pushed across another run in the fifth when Luis Urias walked, advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches by Ryan Hendrix (2-1) and scored on a double-play grounder.

TIGERS 5, MARINERS 3

DETROIT -- Eric Haase hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Detroit beat Seattle.

Matthew Boyd (3-6) allowed an unearned run, six hits and a walk over six innings. Daniel Norris inherited the bases loaded with no outs in the eighth and limited Seattle to two runs. Jose Cisnero pitched the ninth, striking out two and walking one for his second save in three chances.

Marco Gonzales (1-4) gave up four runs and five hits over four innings in his second start since coming back from a strained left forearm.

MARLINS 6, ROCKIES 2

MIAMI -- Pablo Lopez took advantage of an extra day of rest by allowing only two runs in a career-best eight innings, Corey Dickerson hit a two-run triple and Miami opened a homestand by beating Colorado.

Lopez (2-3) struck out eight and allowed five hits, sharp the whole way after getting a planned additional day of rest. Dickerson's triple highlighted a four-run third for Miami, which tacked on two more in the seventh.

Antonio Senzatela (2-6) allowed nine hits and four runs in six innings, striking out eight and walking one.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports