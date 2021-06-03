Official: French military temporarily suspending joint operations with Malian military after 2nd coup d'etat in May
Updated 6/3/2021 3:57 PM
BAMAKO, Mali -- Official: French military temporarily suspending joint operations with Malian military after 2nd coup d'etat in May.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.