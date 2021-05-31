Man and officer injured in shootout after car chase, gunfire

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 21-year-old Indianapolis man faced attempted murder and other preliminary charges after a flurry of activity that allegedly involved him shooting two people, hitting a person with his car and leading police on a chase that ended in a shootout that injured him and an officer.

Keith Allender, who remained hospitalized, was preliminarily charged with three counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement. The officer was discharged from the hospital Saturday evening.

Police said the motive remained under investigation.

It all started Saturday afternoon when Allender allegedly shot two neighbors in an unprovoked attack. They were hospitalized, including one in critical condition. Police allege Allender used his SUV to hit a person, who was also transported to a hospital.

Allender then allegedly led police on a car chase, shooting at several vehicles. He exchanged gunfire with five officers before he was shot.

Police officers who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative leave during an investigation.

Police Chief Randal Taylor said police procedures would be reviewed to see if department policy was followed but he believed officers handled the incident to 'the best of their abilities.'

A listed number for Allender couldn't be located Monday. It was immediately unclear if he had an attorney.