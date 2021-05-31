Christie's to sell Isaac Newton's notes for greatest work

LONDON -- Handwritten notes that show one of history's greatest scientific minds in action are going up for auction in London.

Pages containing Isaac Newton's jotted revisions to his masterwork, the 'Principia,' are expected to sell next month for between 600,000 pounds and 900,000 pounds ($850,000 and $1.3 million), auctioneer Christie's said Tuesday.

Published in 1687, Newton's 'Philosophiae naturalis principia mathematica' - 'Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy' - set out the laws of gravitation and motion and is considered a scientific watershed. A first edition of the book sold at auction for $3.7 million in 2016.

Thomas Venning, head of books and manuscripts at Christie's in London, said the book 'reinvented our understanding of the universe.'

The page and a half of notes for a planned second edition includes comments and diagrams by Scottish mathematician and astronomer David Gregory. The two scientists met and corresponded while Newton worked on revising the 'Principia' in the 1690s.

Venning said that when he was working on the revisions, Newton was 'fizzing with the energy of one of the greatest minds the world has ever seen."

'And we can see that at work, the speed with which he's writing, the ferment of ideas coming out from his pen,' he said.

Keith Moore, head librarian at the Royal Society - the scientists' club where Newton was president in the 18th century - said Gregory 'kept up a written dialogue with Newton. He met Newton and that partnership, almost, between the two of them, resulted in refining Newton's thinking.'

Newton eventually gave up on the revisions, but ultimately produced a new edition in 1713.

The document will go under the hammer at Christie's in London on July 8.

'What a collector in the autograph world is looking for is the greatest minds in history, talking about their greatest achievements,' Venning said. 'It's very, very rare to have that combination. And that's what you have in this particular manuscript.'