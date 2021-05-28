Jury reaches verdict at murder trial in death of Iowa runner

Cristhian Bahena Rivera gestures towards a monitor as he testifies during his trial, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial for the 2018 stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Associated Press

Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown delivers his closing arguments in his trial, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A jury reached a verdict Friday afternoon in the murder trial of a farm laborer charged with killing a University Iowa student in 2018.

Jurors at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport reached the verdict after about seven hours of deliberations on Thursday and Friday in the case of Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Court officials were expected to announce the verdict Friday afternoon.

Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18, 2018.

Prosecutors allege that Bahena Rivera attacked Tibbetts while she was running and then dumped her body in a cornfield.

Bahena Rivera claimed that two mystery men killed Tibbetts but forced him to drive them and left him with the body.