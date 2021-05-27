Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai gets 14 months in jail for role in unauthorized assembly
Updated 5/27/2021 10:53 PM
HONG KONG -- Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai gets 14 months in jail for role in unauthorized assembly.
