Man arrested in deaths of 3 people in Miami County

PERU, Ind. -- Police captured a man who was wanted in the fatal shooting of three people at a central Indiana home.

Mitchell Page, 25, of Brookston was arrested Sunday in Lafayette, two days after three people were found dead at a mobile home park in Peru in Miami County, Indiana State Police said.

The victims were Jessica Sizemore, 26, Jessiah Hall, 37, and 4-year-old Rae'Lynn Sizemore, police said.

Page and Jessica Sizemore had a child together, police said.

The victims were likely shot five days earlier on May 16. A 2-year-old boy who wasn't injured was also found at the home.

It wasn't immediately known if Page has a lawyer who could comment on the arrest.