AtlÃ©tico holds on to win 1st Spanish league title since 2014

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Associated Press

MADRID -- AtlÃ©tico Madrid survived a dramatic final round to clinch its first Spanish league title since 2014 with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Valladolid on Saturday.

Luis SuÃ¡rez scored the winner for AtlÃ©tico as it beat Real Madrid for the title in a wild finish that had plenty of twists with the two remaining title contenders playing at the same time.

Madrid couldn't repeat as champion despite rallying to defeat Villarreal 2-1 at home.

The results left AtlÃ©tico two points in front of Madrid at the end of the 38-round season, giving Diego Simeone's team its second league title in 25 years. AtlÃ©tico's previous league title was in 1996, when Simeone still played for the club.

AtlÃ©tico's 11th league title ended a seven-year dominance by Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain. Since 2014, Barcelona had won the league four times and Madrid twice, including last season.

Real Madrid was trying to win back-to-back league trophies for the first time since 2007-08.

Barcelona was out of contention entering the final round.

