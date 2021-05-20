Slain officer's body escorted through central Illinois

Champaign firefighters line University Avenue at First Street, in Champaign, Ill., Thursday, May 20, 2021, and salute as the motorcade passes by during a processional to take the casket carrying Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim from Urbana to Decatur. Oberheim was shot early Wednesday during a shootout at an apartment complex. (Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette via AP) Associated Press

The hearse carrying Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim travels south on Interstate 57 underneath the Curtis Road overpass, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Champaign County, Ill. Hundreds gathered on and near the bridge to pay tribute during a miles-long procession that wound its way from Urbana to Decatur. Oberheim was shot early Wednesday during a shootout at an apartment complex. (Jim Rossow/The News-Gazette via AP) Associated Press

Before taking the field Thursday, May 20, 2021, Monticello softball players paid tribute to their teammate's father, Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, by standing along the procession route in Piatt County, Ill. Oberheim was shot early Wednesday during a shootout at an apartment complex. (Steve Hoffman/Piatt County Journal-Republican/The News-Gazette via AP) Associated Press

A Champaign police officer reacts as he waits for the processional taking slain Champaign, Ill., police officer Christopher Oberheim to the coroner's office, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Urbana, Ill. Authorities say a gunman killed one central Illinois police officer and wounded another before he was fatally shot during a shootout at an apartment complex. (Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette via AP) Associated Press

Officers line the path four deep as the body of a slain Champaign, Ill., police officer Christopher Oberheim is taken into the coroner's office Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Urbana, Ill. Authorities say a gunman killed one central Illinois police officer and wounded another before he was fatally shot during a shootout at an apartment complex. (Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette via AP) Associated Press

This undated photo provided by Jim Clark/ Timber Lane Photography shows Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim. A gunman killed Officer Oberheim and wounded another before he was fatally shot during a shootout at an apartment complex early Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Champaign, Ill., authorities said. (Jim Clark/Timber Lane Photography via AP) Associated Press

DECATUR, Ill. -- A procession led by a hearse bearing the remains of slain police officer moved across central Illinois on Thursday, giving hundreds a chance to pay their respects.

Law enforcement agencies and other first responders escorted the body of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, through several cities, starting in Champaign, passing through Monticello, where he lived, and ending at a funeral home in Decatur, where Oberheim began his law enforcement career.

In Monticello, people lined Bridge Street to show respect to their neighbor. Vic Zimmerman, superintendent of the Monticello School District, said in a statement that Oberheim was involved in the lives of his four daughters, three of whom currently attend Monticello schools.

'Police officers, firefighters, and other first responders put their lives on the line every day to ensure that the rest of us are safe - they are there when we need them during our most difficult times and are often not appreciated for their daily work,' Zimmerman said.

Oberheim was killed early Wednesday during a shootout at an apartment complex. Officers had gone there in response to a report about a domestic disturbance and encountered the armed suspect. A second officer was wounded. The suspect, 24-year-old Darion Marquise Lafayette of Champaign, was killed in the shootout.

Champaign County court records show Lafayette had previous arrests for domestic violence and drug possession.