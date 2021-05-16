CharÃ¡, LorÃa score, Timbers beat Earthquakes 2-0
Posted5/16/2021 7:00 AM
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Yimmi CharÃ¡ and Marvin LorÃa' each scored their first goal of the season to help the Portland Timbers beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 on Saturday night.
CharÃ¡ opened the scoring in the fifth minute, taking Eryk Williamson's pass and finishing with a left-footed chip shot from 8 yards.
The Timbers (2-3-0) made it 2-0 in the 74th minute on LorÃa's header, assisted by Williamson.
The Earthquakes (3-3-0) drew a penalty due to a hand ball by the Timbers' Claudio Bravo's in the 61st minute. But Portland goalkeeper Logan Ketterer came up with the save a minute later, diving to his left and knocking Chris Wondolowski's low attempt to safety.
