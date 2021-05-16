 

Inter Miami spoil's FC Cincinnati home opener, stadium debut

  • Columbus Crew's Liam Fraser, left, and New England Revolution's Maciel, right, vie for control of the ball in the second half of an MLS Soccer match, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

  • New England Revolution's Adam Buksa celebrates after scoring against the Columbus Crew in the second half of an MLS Soccer match, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

By Associated Press
Updated 5/16/2021 7:39 PM

CINCINNATI -- Gonzalo HiguaÃ­n broke a tie in the 85th minute with his second goal of the game and Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Sunday to spoil the home opener and TQL Stadium debut.

Miami (2-2-2) squandered a two-goal advantage before HiguaÃ­n's shot from the center of the box found the top right corner.

 

In the 82nd minute, Cincinnati's Nick Hagglund converted a header off a cross from Luciano Acosta following a corner.

Ãlvaro Barreal also scored for Cincinnati (0-3-1).

Brek Shea opened the scoring for Miami.

REVOLUTION 1, COLUMBUS 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Adam Buksa entered the game as a substitute in the 83rd minute and scored three minutes later to help New England beat Columbus.

The buildup to Buksa's goal began on a quick restart after a foul near midfield. Carles Gil fed Brandon Bye up the right channel and Bye's cross connected with Buska inside the 6-yard box.

The Revs (3-1-2) moved alone into first place in the Eastern Conference standings and extended their home winning streak to three games. Columbus is 1-2-2.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, WHITECAPS 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Alan Pulido scored twice in Sporting Kansas City's victory over Vancouver.

DÃ¡niel SallÃ³i also scored for Kansas City (3-2-1).

Vancouver dropped to 2-3-1.

