Boy, 13, in 'grave condition' after being shot in Chicago

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head and neck while riding his bike in Chicago on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police said the boy was riding his bike around 8 a.m. on the city's South Side when shots were fired from a passing car, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in grave condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No arrests have been made.