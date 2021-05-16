Boy, 13, in 'grave condition' after being shot in Chicago
Updated 5/16/2021 3:39 PM
CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head and neck while riding his bike in Chicago on Sunday morning, authorities said.
Police said the boy was riding his bike around 8 a.m. on the city's South Side when shots were fired from a passing car, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in grave condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
No arrests have been made.
