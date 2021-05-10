Juventus risks Serie A removal because of Super League

A passerby stops to take a picture of a murales depicting Juventus president Andrea Agnelli making a hole in a football with a knife, in Rome, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Juventus was one of the three Italian soccer clubs among the founding members of the now defunct project to give life to a "Super League" of European clubs. Associated Press

A mural depicting Juventus president Andrea Agnelli making a hole in a football with a knife, appeared in Rome, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Juventus was one of the three Italian soccer clubs among the founding members of the now defunct project to give life to a "Super League" of European clubs. Associated Press

Inter Milan's Ante Rebic celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Milan, at the Juventus Stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Spada/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

ROME -- Juventus will be kicked out of Serie A if it doesn't withdraw from the European Super League, Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina said Monday.

While AC Milan and Inter Milan backed out of the ill-fated bid to form a breakaway competition, Juventus remains the lone holdout in Italy.

'The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can't participate in Serie A,' Gravina told Naples radio station Kiss Kiss. 'I would be sorry for the fans but rules are rules and they apply to everyone.'

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also still grasping onto the project, despite the risk of being banned from the Champions League.

'I hope this holdout ends soon,' Gravina added.

The Super League project imploded three weeks ago after the six English clubs involved - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham - backed out inside 48 hours of the project's announcement after a backlash from fans and the British government.

The Premier League clubs along with Atletico Madrid, Milan and Inter have officially signed up to a settlement with UEFA to participate only in the existing open European competitions and agreed to have up to 5% of revenue from those competitions withheld for one season.

