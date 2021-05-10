France honors Paris teacher who saved jogger's life

French math teacher-volunteer fighter, Marion Dehecq, poses after she receives a bronze medal for courage and dedication as she used CPR to save the life of a jogger, during a ceremony with France's minister for citizenship issues, Marlene Schiappa at the Paris fire service headquarters in Paris, France, Monday, May 10, 2021. The jogger's wife, Paris-based Associated Press journalist Lori Hinnant, helped identify the anonymous rescuer by putting up thank-you signs in Monceau Park, where her husband Peter Sigal went into cardiac arrest on April 28. Associated Press

French math teacher-volunteer fighter, Marion Dehecq, left, talks with Paris-based Associated Press journalist Lori Hinnant, after she receives a bronze medal for courage and dedication as she used CPR to save the life of a jogger, during a ceremony with France's minister for citizenship issues, Marlene Schiappa at the Paris fire service headquarters in Paris, France, Monday, May 10, 2021. The jogger's wife, Paris-based Associated Press journalist Lori Hinnant, helped identify the anonymous rescuer by putting up thank-you signs in Monceau Park, where her husband Peter Sigal went into cardiac arrest on April 28. Associated Press

France's minister for citizenship issues, Marlene Schiappa, right, and General commander of the Paris Firefighters Brigade Jean-Marie Gontier, right, pose with a math teacher-volunteer fighter, Marion Dehecq, center, after she received a bronze medal for courage and dedication as she used CPR to save the life of a jogger, during a ceremony at the Paris fire service headquarters in Paris, France, Monday, May 10, 2021. The jogger's wife, Paris-based Associated Press journalist Lori Hinnant, helped identify the anonymous rescuer by putting up thank-you signs in Monceau Park, where her husband Peter Sigal went into cardiac arrest on April 28. Associated Press

French math teacher-volunteer fighter, Marion Dehecq listens to speeches prior to receive a bronze medal for courage and dedication as she used CPR to save the life of a jogger, during a ceremony with France's minister for citizenship issues, Marlene Schiappa at the Paris fire service headquarters in Paris, France, Monday, May 10, 2021. The jogger's wife, Paris-based Associated Press journalist Lori Hinnant, helped identify the anonymous rescuer by putting up thank-you signs in Monceau Park, where her husband Peter Sigal went into cardiac arrest on April 28. Associated Press

French math teacher-volunteer fighter, Marion Dehecq, poses after she receives a bronze medal for courage and dedication as she used CPR to save the life of a jogger, during a ceremony with France's minister for citizenship issues, Marlene Schiappa at the Paris fire service headquarters in Paris, France, Monday, May 10, 2021. The jogger's wife, Paris-based Associated Press journalist Lori Hinnant, helped identify the anonymous rescuer by putting up thank-you signs in Monceau Park, where her husband Peter Sigal went into cardiac arrest on April 28. Associated Press

French math teacher-volunteer fighter, Marion Dehecq, poses after she receives a bronze medal for courage and dedication as she used CPR to save the life of a jogger, during a ceremony with France's minister for citizenship issues, Marlene Schiappa at the Paris fire service headquarters in Paris, France, Monday, May 10, 2021. The jogger's wife, Paris-based Associated Press journalist Lori Hinnant, helped identify the anonymous rescuer by putting up thank-you signs in Monceau Park, where her husband Peter Sigal went into cardiac arrest on April 28. Associated Press

French math teacher-volunteer fighter, Marion Dehecq, left, talks with Paris-based Associated Press journalist Lori Hinnant, after she receives a bronze medal for courage and dedication as she used CPR to save the life of a jogger, during a ceremony with France's minister for citizenship issues, Marlene Schiappa at the Paris fire service headquarters in Paris, France, Monday, May 10, 2021. The jogger's wife, Paris-based Associated Press journalist Lori Hinnant, helped identify the anonymous rescuer by putting up thank-you signs in Monceau Park, where her husband Peter Sigal went into cardiac arrest on April 28. Associated Press

France's minister for citizenship issues, Marlene Schiappa, right, gives a bronze medal for courage and dedication to a math teacher-volunteer fighter, Marion Dehecq as she used CPR to save the life of a jogger, during a ceremony at the Paris fire service headquarters in Paris, France, Monday, May 10, 2021. The jogger's wife, Paris-based Associated Press journalist Lori Hinnant, helped identify the anonymous rescuer by putting up thank-you signs in Monceau Park, where her husband Peter Sigal went into cardiac arrest on April 28. Associated Press

French math teacher-volunteer fighter, Marion Dehecq, left, talks with Paris-based Associated Press journalist Lori Hinnant, after she receives a bronze medal for courage and dedication as she used CPR to save the life of a jogger, during a ceremony with France's minister for citizenship issues, Marlene Schiappa at the Paris fire service headquarters in Paris, France, Monday, May 10, 2021. The jogger's wife, Paris-based Associated Press journalist Lori Hinnant, helped identify the anonymous rescuer by putting up thank-you signs in Monceau Park, where her husband Peter Sigal went into cardiac arrest on April 28. Associated Press