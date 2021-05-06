 

Kansas City man convicted in scheme to steal 1,400 phones

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/6/2021 1:12 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to steal more than 1,400 cell phones in burglaries in several states, and then reselling them.

Bryan C. Kirkendoll II, 31, was found guilty Wednesday for helping to steal electronic devices - primarily cell phones - during 48 burglaries in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, and Oklahoma, federal prosecutors said. The loss was estimated at more than $1 million.

 

Kirkendoll was convicted for participating in a conspiracy, three counts of transporting stolen property across state lines, two counts of witness tampering, one count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce and obstruction of justice.

A co-defendant, Viktor Chernetskiy, 31, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty last summer to his role in the conspiracy and to one count of transporting stolen property across state lines. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 3.

The burglaries occurred between Nov. 21, 2018, and June 14, 2019.

Kirkendoll was also convicted of intimidating and threatening a victim/witness in the case to dissuade him from testifying at the trial.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 