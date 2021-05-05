 

Chelsea ousts Madrid to set up all-English CL final vs City

  • Chelsea's Timo Werner, third from right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in London, Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

By ROB HARRIS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/5/2021 4:02 PM

LONDON -- Chelsea will end a turbulent season by playing in the Champions League final after making the competition's most successful team look ordinary.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount scored to secure a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the second of their semifinal on Wednesday to oust the record 13-time European champions 3-1 on aggregate.

 

It will be an all-English final against Manchester City on May 29 but the Premier League rivals will have to fly four hours to play the UEFA showpiece in Istanbul, which is currently in a coronavirus lockdown.

Getting a shot at adding to its 2012 Champions League title will vindicate Chelsea's decision in January to fire club great Frank Lampard and hire Thomas Tuchel, the manager who led Paris Saint-Germain to last season's final.

