Dead person found in car submerged in Illinois-Indiana lake
Updated 5/5/2021 4:05 PM
HAMMOND, Ind. -- A dead person has been was found inside a car submerged in a lake straddling Northwest Indiana and Illinois, police said.
Officers responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a vehicle in Wolf Lake, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. They found the car completely submerged and saw tracks that appeared to come from a nearby bike path.
The male, whose identity had not been released by Wednesday afternoon, was the car's sole occupant and was found in the driver's seat, Kellogg said.
Hammond firefighters removed the car from the lake, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
