'Equality': Beal, Westbrook, Wizards make statement in photo

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, high-fives teammate Russell Westbrook after Beal was fouled in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and the rest of the Washington Wizards wore black T-shirts with one word in white capital letters on each -- 'accountability,' 'equality' or 'justice' -- for their annual team photo.

'It's definitely a statement piece for us,' Beal, who is second in the NBA in scoring average this season, said in a video posted Tuesday by the Wizards on Twitter.

'This is us just kind of choosing a few words that we kind of live by and we kind of hold ourselves to as men and as teammates,' Beal added.

His shirt said 'Justice.' Westbrook's said 'Accountability.'

'I think it's amazing how we are, as a team, doing something a little different ... having shirts that actually have some substantial meaning behind it,' said Westbrook, who leads the league in assists and is assured of averaging a triple-double over the course of an entire season for the fourth time in his career.

Washington has made a late-season surge to get itself in position to earn a play-in berth.

___

