 

Rubio, Yarbrough help Rapids beat Whitecaps 1-0

  • Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough (22) directs his team in the second half of an MLS soccer game against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Sandy, Utah.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo (7) reacts after missing his shot on goal as Colorado Rapids' Danny Wilson (4) looks on in the second half during an MLS soccer game, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Sandy, Utah.

  • Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini battle for the ball in the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Sandy, Utah.

  • Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson, left, defends against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo (7) in the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Sandy, Utah.

  • Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett (26) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Michael Baldisimo (55) battle for the ball in the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Sandy, Utah.

Associated Press
Posted5/3/2021 7:00 AM

SANDY, Utah -- Diego Rubio scored his first goal of the season and Will Yarbrough had three saves to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Sunday night.

Rubio blasted a rising free kick from about 25 yards that skimmed the crossbar and slipped inside the post in the 26th minute.

 

Yarbrough had three saves and posted his second shutout of the season for Colorado (1-1-1). The 32-year old had four clean sheets in 14 starts last season, his first in MLS.

The Rapids outshot Vancouver (1-1-1), which had 57.1% possession, 16-9.

The Whitecaps are playing their home games in the United States due to travel restrictions put in place by the Canadian government regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

