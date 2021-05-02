James Madison beats North Dakota, advances to FCS semis

James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson (12) looks for an open receiver under pressure from the North Dakota defense during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the NCAA FCS football playoffs in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP) Associated Press

North Dakota wide receiver Marcus Preston (12) flips the ball back to a teammate as he gets wrapped up by James Madison safety Mj Hampton (32) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the NCAA FCS football playoffs in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP) Associated Press

North Dakota quarterback Tommy Schuster (2) looks for an open receiver during the first half of a quarterfinal game against James Madison in the NCAA FCS football playoffs in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP) Associated Press

North Dakota head coach Bubba Schweigert watches his team from their sideline during the first half of a quarterfinal game against James Madison in the NCAA FCS football playoffs in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP) Associated Press

North Dakota running back Dalton Gee (35) gets tackled by James Madison defensive lineman Mike Wilcox (47) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the NCAA FCS football playoffs in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP) Associated Press

North Dakota running back Otis Weah (26) dives in under James Madison linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (2) for a touchdown during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the NCAA FCS football playoffs in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP) Associated Press

James Madison safety Que Reid, left, forces a fumble by North Dakota tight end Adam Zavalney, right, during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the NCAA FCS football playoffs in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP) Associated Press

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti gives a thumbs-up during the first half of a quarterfinal game against North Dakota in the NCAA FCS football playoffs in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP) Associated Press

James Madison running back Percy Agyei-Obese (31) bursts out of traffic during the first half of a quarterfinal game against North Dakota in the NCAA FCS football playoffs in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP) Associated Press

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and freshman Antwane Wells Jr. had TD receptions of 19 and 63 yards, helping James Madison beat North Dakota 34-21 in the FCS playoffs on Sunday night.

Top-ranked James Madison (7-0) visits No. 4 Sam Houston in the semifinals on Saturday. James Madison is the No. 3 seed, and Sam Houston is the second seed.

The Dukes never trailed. Agyei-Obese made it 10-0 midway through the first quarter when he capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Wells set career highs with seven receptions for 143 yards. Cole Johnson was 14-of-17 passing for 251 yards for JMU.

Otis Weah had 13 carries for 96 yards for North Dakota (5-2), including a 10-yard TD run that made it 17-14 with 1:40 left in the second quarter. But Ethan Ratke made a 32-yard field goal for James Madison as time expired in the first half.

Wells bounced off a would-be tackler at the 7 before scoring his first TD, which made it 27-14 late in the third quarter.

North Dakota punted on its ensuing drive and then made a crucial mistake. With James Madison in punt formation on fourth-and-3 from its own 27, the Fighting Hawks jumped offside, handing James Madison a fresh set of downs.

Three plays later, Johnson hit Wells streaking down the left sideline to give the Dukes a 20-point lead with 10:06 to play.

Wells, who had 15 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns in five regular-season games, has combined for 275 yards receiving and three TDs on 11 catches in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

___

