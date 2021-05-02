Smith, RuidÃ­az score as Sounders overwhelm Galaxy 3-0

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Samuel Grandsir (11) looks to pass as Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou, center, looks on during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, lower left, celebrates with Sounders players who didn't dress for the MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy after Ruidiaz scored a goal during the first half, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders defender Brad Smith, left, celebrates with teammates including Joao Paulo (6), Will Bruin (17) and Cristian Roldan (7) after Smith scored a goal against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders defender Brad Smith, right, reacts as Los Angeles Galaxy defender Jorge Villafana, left, looks on after Smith scored a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond dives but can't stop a goal kicked by Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Brad Smith scored one goal and assisted on another, RaÃºl RuidÃ­az scored twice, and the Seattle Sounders stymied Javier HernÃ¡ndez and the Los Angeles Galaxy in a 3-0 win on Sunday night.

Seattle remained unbeaten on the young season, getting a pair of goals three minutes apart in the first half and keeping Chicharito from continuing his early-season scoring barrage.

It was Seattle's goal-scoring sniper who gave the Sounders the early advantage in the 20th minute, when RuidÃ­az volleyed a cross from Smith past Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

Three minutes later, Smith completed a terrific build up by the Sounders following up his initial shot that was saved by Bond for his second straight game with a goal. Smith had Seattle's only goal in its 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC last week.

RuidÃ­az added a second goal late in second-half stoppage time, giving him four goals on the young season.

While Seattle gave itself numerous scoring chances at the Galaxy goal, its defense also managed to make Chicharito mostly invisible after his blistering start to the season.

HernÃ¡ndez had five goals in the first two games for the Galaxy, scoring a pair in their opening 3-2 victory over Inter Miami and following up with a hat trick in last week's 3-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls. HernÃ¡ndez was just the second player in league history to have five goals in the first two games of the season, joining former Houston star Brian Chang.

Seattle was determined not to let Chicharito have the same influence. HernÃ¡ndez had just one shot and never found himself open in a scoring position. The Galaxy had just two shots on goal in the match.

There was also a brief injury scare early in the second half when HernÃ¡ndez landed awkwardly leaping for a header and immediately grabbed at his left foot. HernÃ¡ndez was checked by athletic trainers and after a couple minutes of limping appeared to be fine.

Seattle's domination in possession and limiting touches for HernÃ¡ndez led to numerous scoring chances for the Sounders in the second half. Kelyn Rowe had a pair of terrific chances, the best a header that bounced of the crossbar and post but didn't cross the goal line.

Seattle finished with nine shots on goal.

