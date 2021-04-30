Need a bigger net: Fish, age 100 or more, caught in Detroit

DETROIT -- Now that's a whopper - a very old whopper!

A 240-pound (108.8 kilograms) sturgeon that could be more than 100 years old was caught last week in the Detroit River by a crew from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The "real life river monster" was nearly 7 feet (2.1 meters) long, the agency said Friday on Facebook.

'Based on its girth and size, it is assumed to be a female and that she has been roaming our waters over 100 years. She was quickly released back into the river' after being weighed and measured, the Fish and Wildlife Service said.

The typical lifespan is 55 years for a male sturgeon and 70 to 100 years for females, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Lake sturgeon are listed as a threatened species in Michigan. Anglers can keep one a year, but only if the fish is a certain size and is caught in a few state waters. All sturgeon caught in the Detroit River must be released.