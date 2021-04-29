Muguruza pulls out of Madrid Open with leg injury

MADRID -- GarbiÃ±e Muguruza pulled out of the Madrid Open on Thursday after failing to recover from a leg injury.

The Spaniard was scheduled to face Sloane Stephens in the first round.

'This is the worst news and the most painful decision any player can make,' Muguruza said. 'But the problem has come back and the last scan confirmed that I'm not 100% recovered to be able to compete and the medical recommendation is to rest.'

Also, Jil Teichmann beat fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the first round, while Angelique Kerber defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (5), 6-1 and Kiki Bertens beat Victoria JimÃ©nez 6-4, 6-0.

___

