Sheriff: Central Illinois inmate dies after Taser shocks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A central Illinois jail inmate has died after correctional officers shocked him with Tasers when he resisted health checks and attempts to handcuff him, authorities said.

Jaimeson Daniel Cody, 39, of Divernon, Illinois, died after the incident early Wednesday at the Sangamon County Jail in Springfield, County Coroner Jim Allmon said.

Cody was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after 12:30 a.m., Allmon said.

The cause of death is pending following an autopsy, Allmon said.

A correctional officer was conducting a cell check around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when he observed what appeared to be blood on Cody's jail togs, The State Journal-Register reported. Cody had been under observation and in a cell alone.

Cody resisted attempts for officers and medical staff to check him and to apply handcuffs, Sheriff Jack Campbell said in a news release.

Tasers were used on Cody's 'legs to gain control,' Campbell said. After he was handcuffed, Cody became unresponsive, and lifesaving efforts began.

Campbell referred all questions to the Illinois State Police, which is handling the investigation.

Cody had been arrested Tuesday by Divernon Police on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery with a knife.