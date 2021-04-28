VÃ¡zquez helps Red Sox beat deGrom, slumping Mets 1-0

Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec stretches to make the catch for an out as New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) runs to first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Nick Pivetta delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

New York Mets' Dominic Smith (2) reacts to a called strike by home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red SoxWednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. The Red Sox won 1-0. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, center, celebrates with Hunter Renfroe, right, and Alex Verdugo after of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. The Red Sox won 1-0. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Matt Barnes after a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. The Red Sox won 1-0. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers (11) and Bobby Dalbec (29) celebrate with teammates after a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. The Red Sox won 1-0. Associated Press

New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) reacts after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. The Red Sox won 1-0. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez hits an RBI double during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom doesn't give up much on the mound. Fortunately for his opponents, sometimes it doesn't take a whole lot to beat him.

Christian VÃ¡zquez hit an early RBI double, producing the only run required for the Boston Red Sox to slip past deGrom and the punchless New York Mets 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Nick Pivetta (3-0) and three relievers combined on a two-hitter as the surprising AL East leaders swept a two-game interleague series at Citi Field, outscoring the Mets 3-1.

'That was fun. The two games were fun. That's what baseball is all about,' Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. 'Good pitching.'

Xander Bogaerts doubled off the left-center fence to open the second inning and one out later, VÃ¡zquez drove a shoulder-high 0-2 fastball clocked at 100 mph the other way into the right-center gap.

After that, deGrom (2-2) held Boston off the scoreboard - but the Mets couldn't muster anything at the plate in their latest offensive flop with the two-time Cy Young Award winner on the mound. Lack of support has been a troubling theme throughout his stellar career, leaving him with 72 wins in eight seasons despite the lowest ERA in franchise history.

He's allowed two earned runs all season - and lost two games.

'I try not to think too much about it," deGrom said. "Like I said, I'm more disappointed that I wasn't able to make pitches there in the second inning. I was trying to battle through but just left some balls over the middle of the plate that got hit. So, that comes down to me controlling what I can control and I didn't do a good job of that in that second inning.'

The right-hander struck out nine and walked one in six innings of three-hit ball. He needed 10 pitches in the third to strike out Pivetta, who fouled off six in a feisty at-bat.

'For him to only go six, quote-unquote, is a moral victory for our guys,' Cora said about deGrom. 'At the end, one run was enough.'

DeGrom was coming off a career-high 15 strikeouts without a walk in a two-hit shutout of Washington last Friday when he retired his final 19 batters. He fanned at least 14 in each of his past three starts, joining Pedro Martinez and Gerrit Cole as the only pitchers to accomplish that feat.

'It's always a lot of fun facing guys like him,' Pivetta said.

DeGrom's 0.51 ERA is the best for a Mets pitcher through five starts, and his 59 strikeouts match Nolan Ryan for the most in major league history over the first five starts of a season. Ryan racked up his Ks in 1978 with the Angels.

'Kind of displeased with my mechanics,' deGrom said. "Last start it felt really good. This one felt like I was flying open. Everything seemed to be flat. But you know, just wasn't able to make pitches when I needed to.'

Pivetta whiffed seven in five innings, allowing just one hit. Garrett Whitlock had four strikeouts in two innings of one-hit ball, and Adam Ottavino worked a hitless eighth as restless Mets fans in a sold-out crowd of 8,051 booed the team's struggling hitters.

Matt Barnes struck out all three batters in the ninth for his sixth save, sealing Boston's first shutout of the season.

Of the 64 hitters in the game, 30 struck out - 15 for each team.

Boston pitching also dominated the series opener in a 2-1 victory Tuesday.

'Really there's no excuse,' Mets catcher James McCann said. 'We have to find a way, especially in a game like tonight. ... You've got to find a way to win those games.'

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: OF Alex Verdugo was back in the starting lineup after entering as a defensive replacement Tuesday night. Verdugo had a hamstring cramp Saturday and sat out Sunday. ... Christian Arroyo was doing well and available off the bench, Cora said, adding the infielder will probably start one of the upcoming games in Texas this weekend. Arroyo was hit by a pitch on his left hand Sunday.

Mets: CF Brandon Nimmo was back in the starting lineup after pinch-hitting Tuesday night. Nimmo received a cortisone injection Monday for an impingement in his right hip.

NEW ADDITION

The Mets claimed catcher Deivy GrullÃ³n off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP MartÃ­n PÃ©rez (0-1, 5.71 ERA) starts Thursday night against RHP Kyle Gibson (2-0, 2.30) when Boston opens a four-game series at Texas.

Mets: After their second day off this week Thursday, the Mets send RHP Marcus Stroman (3-1, 2.25 ERA) to the mound Friday night in Philadelphia against RHP Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.48).

