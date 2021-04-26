Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 4/26/2021 3:00 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 23 cents to $61.91 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for June delivery fell 46 cents to $65.65 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents to $1.98 a gallon. May heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.88 a gallon. May natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $2.30 to $1,7780.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 13 cents to $26.21 an ounce and May copper rose 10 cents to $4.44 a pound.
The dollar rose to 108.12 Japanese yen from 107.93 Japanese yen. The euro remained unchanged at $1.2092.
