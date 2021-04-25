 

Man charged in attack, robbery of on-duty Chicago detective

 
CHICAGO -- A 23-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for an attack on a Chicago police detective who was investigating a murder in February.

Kenyon Washington also is charged with armed robbery for the Feb. 8 attack, Chicago police said Saturday.

 

Washington is one of two men who police said approached the detective from behind and pushed and attacked him while rummaging through his pockets. One man was armed with a gun and another with a knife, police said. They say the men fled when the detective's partner showed up. The 53-year-old detective was treated for injuries to his head and neck.

One suspect was arrested shortly after the attack, police said. Washington was arrested on Friday. It was unclear Sunday if he has a defense attorney to comment on his behalf.

