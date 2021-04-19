'Mad Max' prequel shot in Outback to be released in 2023

From left, Producer Doug Mitchell, actor Chris Hemsworth and director George Miller attend at a press conference to announce the new "Mad Max" film at Fox Studios Australia in Sydney, Monday, April 19, 2021. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP) Associated Press

Actor Chris Hemsworth attends at a press conference to announce the new "Mad Max" film at Fox Studios Australia in Sydney, Monday, April 19, 2021. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP) Associated Press

SYDNEY -- A prequel to the 'Mad Max' movie franchise starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth will be filmed in Australia, officials said on Monday.

'Furiosa' is slated for release in mid-2023 and is expected to become the biggest film ever made in Australia, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Hemsworth said being involved in such a project in his homeland was a dream come true.

'This will be my fourth or fifth film here in Australia,' the 'Thor' star said in Sydney.

'It really is, out of everything I've done, the biggest pinch-myself moment, because I've grown up watching it and it's so iconic,' Hemsworth said.

'It is a huge honor. A lot of pressure, but exciting pressure that is certainly motivating,' he added.

Actors and crews will travel to locations across New South Wales, including the mining town of Broken Hill, the surrounds of which have traditionally provided the post-apocalyptic landscapes of the movies.

The latest movie in the franchise, 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' released in 2015, was mostly shot in Nambia because unseasonal rain left Outback New South Wales unusually green.

The lead actor in 'The Queen's Gambit' miniseries, Taylor-Joy will star in the film as a younger version of Furiosa, who was played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 installment.

Writer and director George Miller, who with Byron Kennedy started the 'Mad Max' franchise starring Mel Gibson in 1979, said he was grateful to shoot the film in his home country, thanks to financial support from the state and federal governments.

'I had friends in England shooting movies that were shut down two or three times,' Miller said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact.

Miller said he was also excited by the role an Australian film boom was playing in the nation's recovery from the pandemic.

Australia has been dubbed 'Aussiewood' in the media because a number of actors have left Los Angeles for the freedoms of Sydney while Australia has been relatively successful in halting community transmission of COVID-19.