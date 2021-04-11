 

Electrical problem strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear facility

 
Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's Natanz nuclear site suffered an incident Sunday involving its electrical distribution grid, state TV reported.

State TV quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran's civilian nuclear program, announcing the incident.

 

Kamalvandi said there were no injuries nor pollution cause by the incident.

The word state television used in its report attributed to Kamalvandi in Farsi can be used for both 'accident' and 'incident.' It didn't immediately clarify.

Natanz suffered a mysterious explosion in July that authorities later described as sabotage. Israel, Iran's regional archenemy, has been suspected of carrying out an attack there, as well as launching other assaults, as world powers negotiate with Tehran over its tattered nuclear deal.

