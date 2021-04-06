Israeli President Reuven Rivlin picks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to try to form a new government
Posted4/6/2021 7:00 AM
TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israeli President Reuven Rivlin picks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to try to form a new government.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.