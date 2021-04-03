 

House Democrats continue public hearings on redistricting

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 4/3/2021 8:23 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Public hearings continue next week as the Illinois House Redistricting Committee gathers information for the Legislature's once-a-decade adjustment in political boundaries.

Committee Chairwoman Lisa Hernandez, a Cicero Democrat, urges taxpayers and political activists and advocates to participate with written or oral testimony in the 16 remaining hearings across the state through April 17.

 

After each decennial Census, the General Assembly must adjust for population changes by re-configuring the lines dividing district boundaries for the House of Representatives and Senate. There are 118 House districts nested inside 59 Senate districts.

'People throughout Illinois have insight into their communities that will be critical to the redistricting process,' Hernandez said in a statement. 'Our committee is excited to hear directly from people (about) emerging demographics that need strong voices in Springfield and in Washington."

The hearings will be virtual, with in-person hearings on April 9 in Aurora, Metro East on April 11 and April 12 in Springfield. Virtual hearings will be streamed online and witnesses may testify remotely.

To voice an opinion, participants must complete a witness slip available on the House website and email it to the committee, indicating at which hearing they want to be heard.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Written testimony may also be submitted at any time. All testimony will become part of the committee's official record.

___

Online

Public hearings schedule: https://bit.ly/3rzTr87

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 