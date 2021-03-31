Italian naval officer, Russian detained on spying charges

ROME (AP) -

Italian authorities said Wednesday they have arrested an Italian Navy captain on spying charges after he was allegedly caught giving classified documents to a Russian embassy official in exchange for money.

The Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador, Sergey Razov, after the sting operation late Tuesday caught the two in what police said was a 'clandestine operation' to exchange the goods.

Italy's Carabinieri paramilitary police said in a statement that the Italian official, who is a frigate captain, had been arrested. The Russian, a member of the Russian armed forces stationed at Moscow's embassy to Italy, has been detained but his status is 'under consideration' given his diplomatic position, the statement said.

Italy's special operations forces in Rome staged the operation 'during a clandestine operation between the two, surprising them red-handed immediately after the handing over of classified documents by the Italian official in exchange for a sum of money,' the statement said.

The Carabinieri said both were accused of 'serious crimes concerning espionage and state security.'

The Russian Embassy in Rome confirmed the detention of a diplomat who was part of the military attache's office but wouldn't comment on the incident.

'In any case, we hope that it wouldn't affect bilateral ties,' it said in a statement.