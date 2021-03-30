Review: Tammy Duckworth illustrates a bold refusal to quit

FILE - In this May 6, 2020, file photo, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Duckworth says the lack of Asian American or Pacific Islander representation in President Joe Biden's cabinet is 'not acceptable' and is threatening to withhold her vote on key nominations until the administration addresses the matter. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Associated Press

This cover image released by Twelve shows "Every Day is a Gift," a memoir by Tammy Duckworth. (Twelve via AP) Associated Press

'Every Day Is a Gift: A Memoir,' Tammy Duckworth (Twelve/Hachette Book Group)

Her fellow crew members initially thought Tammy Duckworth had been killed when a rocket-propelled grenade punched a hole in the helicopter she was flying in Iraq and exploded, ripping off her legs and severely wounding her right arm.

But Duckworth hadn't endured rough circumstances as a child overseas and then as a high schooler in Hawaii to be deterred by that loss or any other obstacle.

Hers is an enduring story of how unfailing determination and a refusal to quit can overcome the most difficult challenges. 'When the only obstacle is effort,' Duckworth writes, she will 'move heaven and earth.'

Duckworth writes in her memoir that she never thought the war in Iraq was either 'necessary or wise' but she followed orders to deploy. Duckworth's persona is deeply rooted in Army lore; its values 'the core of my being.'

Her book 'Every Day Is a Gift: A Memoir' is 'meant to be a love letter to my country,' Duckworth said. And how does America embrace the multi-ethnic nation we have become, find common goals and work though our sharp differences to achieve them?

Duckworth suggests 'a deep breath' before automatically reacting and then striving to 'understand each other... to find the stories about each other so we can find where they are coming from.'

In her book, she articulates a higher ideal for America, one that is perhaps more aspirational than reality now, as evidenced by the 'blatantly racist' ads that appeared against her in her first run for congress. 'As Americans,' she writes,' we take care of each other.'

Duckworth's own story has become more prominent since she was a serious contender to be Joe Biden's vice president. Recently, she has appeared frequently in the news, insisting that the Biden administration appoint more Asian Americans to high-level positions.

Apparently the Biden administration is listening. 'The White House has been fantastic to me,' she said.

What's next on Duckworth's career track?

Duckworth says she 'would love' to be an ambassador, a dream since she was 8 years old.

'I realized from a young age what a privilege it was to be an American,' she writes, and that 'no matter how grievous the wound, healing is always possible, and that the lowest moments can lead to the greatest heights.'