Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed
Updated 3/29/2021 2:30 PM
Wheat for May was up 3.50 cents at 6.1675 a bushel; May corn fell 5.75 cents at 5.4675 a bushel, May oats was off 1.50 cents at $3.7350 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 7.50 cents at $13.93 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .87 cent at $1.2097 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1.95 cents at $1.4707 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .43 cent at $1.0037 a pound.
