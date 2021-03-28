Michigan women's team makes emergency landing in Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's basketball team has safely returned to Ann Arbor after their flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Indiana late Saturday.

'We were flying through a storm and lost pressure on our plane,' team spokesperson Sarah VanMetre said in a statement. 'The oxygen masks came down and we made an emergency landing in Evansville.'

No one was injured, she said.

The Wolverines were returning to Ann Arbor from San Antonio after they lost to Baylor 78-75 in overtime in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup Saturday afternoon.

'Just went through the worst flying experience,' Michigan assistant coach Toyelle Wilson wrote on Twitter. 'We are flying back to MI & hit a storm-lost pressurization- the oxygen masks dropped from the compartments. Told bc we dropped at a certain feet & had to use them.'

Wilson posted a photograph on Twitter of coach Kim Barnes Arico, her staff and team in the plane, a Boeing 737-400, about 15 minutes after it had landed in Evansville.

The team spent ordered pizza and eventually was able to board a flight that left the gate at 3:47 a.m. Central time, and was in the air at 3:54 a.m., VanMetre said.

The Wolverines landed at an airport in Ypsilanti at 5:54 a.m. Eastern time Sunday.