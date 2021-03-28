2 men held on $2M bail in Chicago man's August slaying

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- Two men suburban Chicago man are being held on $2 million bail in the August killing of man who died after being shot inside a Waukegan motel.

Darius Kirby, 31, of Riverdale, and Shave Jackson-Spicer, 26, of Joliet, have been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Jerry Reid of Chicago, Waukegan police said Friday.

Both were ordered held on $2 million bail at the Lake County jail.

Warrants for the two men were issued earlier this month. Kirby was arrested March 17 in Calumet City and Jackson-Spicer was arrested the next day in Joliet, police said.

Waukegan police were called to a motel on Aug. 26 after receiving reports of gunfire. Inside the motel, officers police found Reid. The Chicago man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive in the shooting. Kirby and Jackson-Spicer are scheduled to appear in court on April 20, said Waukegan Police Commander Edgar Navarro.