Wisconsin hires Marisa Moseley as women's basketball coach

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin hired Boston University's Marisa Moseley as women's basketball coach as the Badgers attempt to rejuvenate a program that hasn't produced a winning season in a decade.

Moseley was 45-29 at Boston University after working as an assistant on UConn coach Geno Auriemma's staff during five of the Huskies' national championship seasons (2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016).

She takes over for Jonathan Tsipis, who was fired after Wisconsin's first-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament. Tsipis went 50-99 in five seasons, including a 16-74 mark in Big Ten competition.

'I am thrilled to be a Badger and to lead this program back to great heights!' Moseley said Friday in a statement released by the university. 'Wisconsin has a rich and storied tradition of success in all its sports, and I am confident that our women's basketball program will be joining those ranks in the future!'

Moseley built a losing program into a winner at Boston University.

Boston University went 26-63 in the three seasons before her arrival. Moseley was named the Patriot League coach of the year in two of her three seasons on the job.

The Terriers went 12-3 this season and lost 64-54 to Lehigh in the Patriot League Tournament championship game.

'She has been a winner as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach' Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. 'She values the student-athlete experience on the court, in the classroom and in the community.'

Moseley arguably faces an even bigger challenge at Wisconsin as the Badgers try to make strides in the improving Big Ten. This marks the first year the Big Ten has sent as many as four teams (Indiana, Iowa, Maryland and Michigan) to the Sweet 16.

Wisconsin went 5-19 overall and 2-18 in the Big Ten this season. The Badgers haven't had a winning season since 2010-11 and haven't reached the NCAA Tournament since 2010.

Moseley has Big Ten experience after working as an assistant coach at Minnesota from 2007-09. Minnesota reached the NCAA Tournament in each of those seasons.

She played at Boston University from 2000-04. She was part of Boston University's 2003 NCAA Tournament team.

