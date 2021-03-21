Indianapolis police investigate deaths of 2 people
Updated 3/21/2021 10:56 AM
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police were investigating after two people were found dead at a house on the city's east side over the weekend, authorities said.
A man and a woman were found Saturday afternoon with 'undetermined injuries,' authorities said. Both were pronounced dead.
Indianapolis police have not released further details about the relationship between the man and the woman or further information about how they died.
Officer Samone Burris said there is no reason for the community to be concerned about a potential threat.
