Only one positive COVID-19 test at NCAA women's tournament

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley puts streamers on a trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Sunday, March 7, 2021, during the Southeastern Conference tournament final in Greenville, S.C. Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO -- The NCAA has administered nearly 2,700 tests so far and only one has come back positive which was a great sign for the women's basketball tournament.

NCAA Senior Vice President of women's basketball Lynn Holzman revealed the numbers on a media call Thursday morning, but did not identify who tested positive.

'From the report I received this morning over the past two days, close to 2,700 tests were performed that included the members of the travel parties, bus drivers and staff and only one confirmed positive test,' she said. 'It's a testament to all those involved in our championship. So given the sheer number of individuals involved in this, where we sit currently today, I'm pleased where we're at.'

Holzman also said that all 64 teams announced Monday in the bracket have arrived safely in Texas so none of the replacement teams will be needed.

'We continue to emphasis the need for us to make sure we're conducting our championship in a safe manner,' she said.

Everyone will continue to be tested daily.

PRESIDENTIAL PICKS:

Former President Barack Obama picked Baylor to win the national championship this year beating Stanford in the championship game.

Obama had N.C. State and Maryland in the Final Four with the two No. 1 seeds. That would mean that the Terrapins, who Obama had picked against a few years ago in his bracket when his niece was playing for Princeton and they were tournament opponents, would knock off Dawn Staley's South Carolina team in the regional final.

Staley had some fun with Obama on Twitter.

'(at)BarackObama I'm telling (at)MichelleObama......it's obviously you did not confer with her. We will forgive not forget. You're still our guy tho.'

Obama mostly went with the better seeded teams to advance in the first round. He did have No. 6 Oregon being knocked off by 11th-seeded South Dakota.

___

DRAFT DEADLINES

The WNBA announced April 15 as its draft date for this season.

Every eligible player who would like to make themselves available for the draft must opt-in by renouncing their remaining intercollegiate eligibility.

A player who wishes to opt-in must email the league no later than April 1. If a player is competing in the Final Four, the player has up to 48 hours after her last game finishes to let the league know if she plans on entering the draft.

In the past, players who have run out of college eligibility are automatically entered into the draft. This became more of an issue this season when all the players were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

