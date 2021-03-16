Newly acquired Lindor, Mets start talks about long-term deal

Houston Astros' Michael Brantley, left, jokes with New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo greets a teammate in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. (Steve Nesius/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna follows through on a three-run home run in the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.. Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola delivers during the first inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Clearwater, Fla., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Associated Press

New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo catches a fly ball at the fence hit by Houston Astros' Alex Bregman during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Associated Press

Former MLB players Reggie Jackson, left, and Craig Biggio, right, watch a spring training baseball game between the New York Mets and Houston Astros, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp misplays a foul ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (11) during the first inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game in Clearwater, Fla., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Associated Press

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor hits a single during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Associated Press

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Associated Press

Just over two weeks before opening day, Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have begun talking about keeping him in town beyond this season.

The newly acquired All-Star shortstop and the team have started discussing a long-term contract, he said Tuesday.

'I will not renegotiate during the season,' Lindor said after hitting his first home run this spring, connecting against Houston's Jairo Solis during the Mets' 8-3 win.

'I will go to free agency. If something carries on during the season, it's not fair for me. It's not fair for the team. I've got to give everything I've got into winning baseball games. So if it doesn't happen in spring training, I'll go to free agency. We'll talk in November, December, whenever free agency starts," he said.

As for now?

'Nothing serious,' Lindor said. 'We're just talking.'

The Mets obtained Lindor from Cleveland in January, and he's signed for this season at $22.3 million.

The 27-year-old Lindor was an All-Star for four straight seasons before 2020, when there was no Midsummer Classic before of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York opens the season April 1 at Washington.

METS 8, ASTROS 3

Mets ace Jacob deGrom allowed his first run in three spring training starts, a wind-blown homer by Jeremy PeÃ±a. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has permitted three hits in 8 2/3 innings with 16 strikeouts and a walk.

Pete Alonso hit his third homer and Dominic Smith also connected. Jeff McNeil had an RBI double to end a 1-for-21 slump.

Houston star Alex Bregman played his first game this spring after recovering from a hamstring issue. He struck out his first time up, was robbed of a two-run homer by center fielder Brandon Nimmo and finished 0 for 3.

YANKEES 7, TIGERS 4

Gerrit Cole made his third start for New York, yielding two runs on three hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings, striking out five. Clint Frazier had three hits, including a home run. Gio Urshela had two hits and Mike Tauchman homered.

Michael Fulmer struggled for the third straight start. He surrendered three runs on four hits and three walks, throwing 63 pitches to get through two innings. Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera is batting .182 after going hitless in three trips.

BLUE JAYS 14, PHILLIES 5

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple, scoring three times for Toronto. Marcus Semien, who homered, George Springer, Teoscar HernÃ¡ndez, Cavan Biggio and Randal Grichuk all had two hits. Tanner Roark allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.

The Blue Jays picked up the option for manager Charlie Montoyo's contract for 2022. After going 67-95 in his first season, Toronto went 32-28 last year and made the expanded playoff field.

Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola was knocked around for the third straight time, giving up six runs on seven hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. Nola has given up 15 hits in 8 2/3 innings, seeing his ERA rise to 10.38. Jean Segura had a two-run single and Andrew McCutchen hit his third double.

RED SOX 5, BRAVES 3

Michael Chavis had an RBI double and Christian VÃ¡zquez doubled and walked for Boston. Tanner Houck started and allowed three runs on three hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Marcell Ozuna hit his first home run for Atlanta. Kyle Wright made his fourth start, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings.

RAYS 7, ORIOLES 1 (7)

Mike Zunino homered, Mike Brosseau had a two-run double and Manuel Margot and Yandy DÃ­az had RBI singles in a seven-run second inning. Tyler Yarbrough made his second start, allowing three hits in 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Felix Hernandez pitched a scoreless inning in his second start for Baltimore, striking out two. Rylan Bannon had two doubles.

PIRATES 4, TWINS 2

Chad Kuhl yielded two hits in three scoreless innings for Pittsburgh, striking out four. Colin Moran doubled in a run and Kevin Newman and Cole Tucker had RBI singles.

JosÃ© BerrÃ­os allowed one run in each of the four innings he pitched in his third start for Minnesota, surrendering eight hits and a walk. Josh Donaldson had two hits. Leadoff man Max Kepler went 0 for 3 and is batting .087.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports