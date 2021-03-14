4 people found dead in Indianapolis; baby reported missing

INDIANAPOLIS -- Four people, including a child, were found dead inside an Indianapolis home late Saturday, and police said a baby girl was taken from the scene.

The investigation began after a woman was found shot around 8:15 p.m. and taken to a hospital, news outlets reported. Police questioned the woman and she directed them to a home where four people were discovered dead inside.

It's unclear how the four died. At least one was a child, police said.

Additionally, 6-month-old Malia Halfacre was reported missing from the scene. A police advisory said she may be in the company of an adult male and riding in a black 2012 Chevy Impala, license plate CJA272. Any community members who spotted the vehicle were asked not to approach but immediately call 911.

No other suspect information was immediately available.

Police told news outlets the deaths were possibly the result of a domestic situation.